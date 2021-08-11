News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston resident celebrates 100th birthday

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:26 AM August 11, 2021   
Edith Joan Shirley turned 100 years old on Monday.

A Weston resident celebrated her 100th birthday this week.

Edith Joan Shirley, who likes to be called Joan, reached her century on Monday.

Joan, a resident at Gough House, shared her birthday with staff member Gillian Hawkins who turned 50 on the same day.

Joan received a card from the Queen and had a fabulous day with family visiting and lots of cake.

She was born in Bristol and grew up there having worked in the finance department of the Bristol GPO.

In 1986 Joan moved to Congresbury were she remained until she moved into Gough House, in Ellenborough Park North, in 2018.

Joan's secret to reaching 100 years old is a small malt whisky, occasionally, and also the odd glass of white wine. Joan has a small family unit of one daughter Mary, a granddaughter Kate and a grandson Phil.


