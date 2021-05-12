Weston resident graduates from Read Easy programme

Published: 2:00 PM May 12, 2021

Volunteers of a charity which helps people learn to read held a socially distanced ceremony for a Weston graduate this month.

Read Easy Weston-super-Mare, which is part of Read Easy UK, launched in February last year, and offers free, one-to-one coaching for adults who struggle with reading.

Michal's socially distanced graduation ceremony this month. - Credit: Read Easy Weston-super-Mare

Volunteers say as soon as they started, they were hit by the first lockdown and had to halt their face-to-face coaching. It took until late autumn for members to reorganise the group and instead deliver an online service.

In November 2020, volunteer coach Chris Knight started to teach Weston resident Michal over Zoom and this month, they celebrated his graduation.

Michal's socially distanced graduation ceremony with volunteer coach Chris Knight and volunteer coordinator Sue Burrows. - Credit: Read Easy Weston-super-Mare

Read Easy Weston team leader, Tim Bull, said the pair never met in person, but they quickly established a rapport and with Chris' guidance, Michal dedicated himself 100 per cent to the programme.

Tim added that the certificate will be Michal’s springboard into further adult education courses.

Michal's socially distanced graduation ceremony with volunteer coordinator Sue Burrows. - Credit: Read Easy Weston-super-Mare



For more information about Read Easy Weston, email westonsupermare@readeasy.org.uk or visit the organisation’s social media pages.