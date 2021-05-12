Weston resident graduates from Read Easy programme
- Credit: Read Easy Weston-super-Mare
Volunteers of a charity which helps people learn to read held a socially distanced ceremony for a Weston graduate this month.
Read Easy Weston-super-Mare, which is part of Read Easy UK, launched in February last year, and offers free, one-to-one coaching for adults who struggle with reading.
Volunteers say as soon as they started, they were hit by the first lockdown and had to halt their face-to-face coaching. It took until late autumn for members to reorganise the group and instead deliver an online service.
In November 2020, volunteer coach Chris Knight started to teach Weston resident Michal over Zoom and this month, they celebrated his graduation.
Read Easy Weston team leader, Tim Bull, said the pair never met in person, but they quickly established a rapport and with Chris' guidance, Michal dedicated himself 100 per cent to the programme.
You may also want to watch:
Tim added that the certificate will be Michal’s springboard into further adult education courses.
For more information about Read Easy Weston, email westonsupermare@readeasy.org.uk or visit the organisation’s social media pages.
Most Read
- 1 Weston pub launches eating challenge to win £100 bar tab
- 2 Tropicana announces trio of lockdown-busting summer club nights
- 3 Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village
- 4 Weston boy 'overwhelmed' at heart-warming response to car washing business
- 5 Primary school welcomes new principal
- 6 Jobs boom as Weston firm looks to expand
- 7 Doctors urge patients not to suffer in silence when it comes to their mental health
- 8 May 17: What are the Covid travel rules?
- 9 Travellers set up camp on Weston seafront
- 10 May 17: Bristol Airport 'disappointed' with green list