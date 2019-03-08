Advanced search

Meals cooked up for vulnerable Weston people

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 August 2019

Volunteers at Victoria's Kitchen. Picuture: North Somerset BMEN

Vulnerable people were given free food to mark the end of the Muslim month of Ramadan.

North Somerset's Black and Minority Ethnic Network (BMEN) celebrated Eid al-Adha in association with Victoria's Kitchen at Victoria Methodist Church on August 15.

Eid al-Adha marks the completion of the pilgrimage to Mecca.

Victoria's Kitchen is a day centre for less fortunate and vulnerable people which serves food every Thursday.

Food for the celebration was provided by Sayd Ahmed, chairman of the BMEN network and owner of Pappadoms restaurant.

He said: "We were delighted to celebrate Eid festival with some of the most vulnerable people."

The Rev Pam Pembro added: "This a true example of different faiths and cultures getting together and celebrating each others' festival and it shows how diverse this small community of Weston is."

