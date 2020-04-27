Weston restaurant makes donation to NHS

Hussain's donated £600 for Weston General Hospital. Picture: Aqila Hussain Archant

An Indian restaurant has lent its hands to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Weston.

Hussain’s Indian Cuisine has partnered with Weston General Hospital, raising funds to help staff and patients of Covid-19.

The restaurant, in Orchard Street, has raised £600 and gave it to its local NHS.

Businesses across North Somerset have stepped in to help healthcare practices in their fight against the pandemic in the past month.

A spokesman for Hussain’s said: “We are proud to help out Weston General Hospital.

“Big thank you to everyone and Hussain’s staff for helping and establishing a fund for NHS staff.

“The total amount will help hospital wards and departments, both clinical and non-clinical, to keep our patients and our community safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let’s all continue to support our local NHS at this time.”