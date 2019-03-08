Advanced search

Weston restaurant owner wins British Citizen Award

PUBLISHED: 18:55 01 August 2019

Sayd Ahmed received a British Citizens Awards. Picture: British Citizens Award

Archant

A Weston restauranteur has received an award.

Sayd Ahmed, owner of Pappadoms in Milton Road, was handed a British Citizen Award for his services to the community.

He received his medal and certification at the Palace of Westminster.

Sayd annually donates all his Boxing Day takings to charity, and since 2001 he has raised more than £125,000 for community groups in and around Weston.

Charities such as Somewhere To Go and Weston Disability Information Advice Line have benefited from his donations.

Sayd is also chairman of North Somerset's Black and Minority Ethnic Network's (BMEN) network.

He said: "I am very thankful to receive the medal of honour in recognition of my community and charity work for Weston.

"This is a once-in-a-life-time opportunity which has been given to me.

"I am incredibly honoured and humbled by the recognition."

