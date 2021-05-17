May 17: Restaurants reopen indoors and soft play areas welcome youngsters
- Credit: Vicky Angear
Restaurateurs across North Somerset have thrown open their doors to customers inside from today (Monday) as well as families visiting soft play areas once again.
Managers of restaurants have spoken to the Mercury about what it means to them to reopen their business after more than a year of lockdown restrictions and looking ahead to the future.
Manager of Brunello Lounge, in Weston’s Beach Road, Liam Giddings, said: “It's been great to see lots of smiling faces. We had people in from 9am, so we had a really busy breakfast.
"We are not taking any bookings, and we've got Sam on as host who is greeting everyone as they arrive.
“I'm hoping for a busy summer. We've been given extra seating outside, so we've increased capacity since Covid.
“Since we reopened on April 12, we were busy when the sun was out. But the weather has been a nightmare to manage, and I've had to cut shifts and send a lot of people home on certain days, but we've got through it.
“We are very pleased to be able to open inside and we hope people will come and support us.”
Manager of Bistrot Pierre in Weston’s Princess Royal Square, Miguel Martinez, said there is ‘a lot of demand’ for the indoor dining area.
He added: “People are happy to get back to indoor dining again, and the staff are very excited as well. There's a lovely atmosphere and ambience in the restaurant.
“We've got a new, larger menu, which we are very excited about.
“We are already fully booked for Saturday, and we are starting to see a lot of demand, especially over the next two weeks.”
Owner of Kidsville soft play centre at Weston Industrial Estate, Yasmin Hancock, said she is 'very excited' to reopen today.
Yasmin added: "We've been really busy today, it's really good. Lots of people have been booking up in advance as well.
"We are very excited because this is my life.
"The past year has been extremely difficult, so we have been really looking forward to reopening."