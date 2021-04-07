News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston restaurants reopening outside on April 12

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 5:00 PM April 7, 2021   
Brunello Lounge in 2017.

Brunello Lounge in 2017. - Credit: Archant

Restaurants will be able to serve customers outdoors from Monday, after the Government confirmed its plans to ease restrictions.

From May 17, diners can be served indoors, and the Government hopes to lift almost all lockdown restrictions from June 21. 

People will only be able to meet up in groups of six or as two households when visiting a restaurant from Monday, and the opening only extends to outdoor areas.

Current rules to order a substantial meal alongside an alcoholic drink will be scrapped and there will be no Government requirement for a curfew. Customers will have to order, eat and drink while seated outside and if people are being shown to a table or using the toilet, they will need to wear a mask. 

Here are just some of the Weston restaurants which, Government guidance permitting, will open their doors from Monday. 

Brunello Lounge in Beach Road 

Brunello Lounge.

Brunello Lounge. - Credit: Archant

The owners ‘can't wait’ to see people back at the Lounge. The restaurant said it will not be taking bookings for outside dining, which is on a ‘first-come-first-serve' basis. 

Bistrot Pierre in Beach Road  

Bistrot Pierre's terrace.

Bistrot Pierre's terrace. - Credit: Phil Boorman Photography Ltd

The restaurant is delighted to open its outside seating areas to customers on Monday.

The new Bistrot Rapide takeaway service, which is parked outside the restaurant and serves coffees, baguettes, cakes, pastries and ice cream, will also be permitted to serve beers and cocktails from April 12. 

The Old Thatched Cottage in Knightstone Road  

The revamped interior at the Old Thatched Cottage.

The revamped interior at the Old Thatched Cottage. - Credit: Empica

The family-run restaurant's seafront terrace will be open for outdoor dining, and new brunch dishes will be served from Monday.  

OLEA in South Parade  

OLEA in South Parade.

OLEA in South Parade. - Credit: Google Street View

Monday cannot come quickly enough for OLEA, which has introduced a new range of cocktails to its menu. Like Brunello, the restaurant is not taking any bookings for the outdoor seating area.

Il Michelangelo Weston in Knightstone Road 

Il Michelangelo Weston

Il Michelangelo Weston. - Credit: Il Michelangelo Weston

The Italian restaurant 'cannot wait’ to welcome people back for outside dining. The restaurant will also continue its popular takeaway service for customers next week.  

Nick’s Bar and Eatery in Knightstone Road  

Nick's Bar and Eatery in Weston.

Nick's Bar and Eatery in Weston. - Credit: Google Street View

The eatery is ‘looking forward’ to seeing people ‘very soon’ but will not be taking reservations for outside dining. 

