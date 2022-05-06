Weston RNLI appoints new operations manager

Outgoing lifeboat operations manager, Mike Buckland (R), handing the station keys to the newly appointed manager, Chris Ware, outside Weston RNLI station at Knightstone. - Credit: Weston RNLI

Weston's historic RNLI has appointed a new lifeboat operations manager to take over from the current office holder when he steps down later this year.

Bleadon resident Chris Ware will take the volunteer role from Mike Buckland, who is standing down after four years leading the 35 volunteer crew at Weston's temporary lifeboat station on Kightstone plaza.

Mr Ware is a retired police superintendent who spent most of his career in uniformed roles. In 2010 he was awarded the prestigious Queens police medal for services to operational policing.

He assumed the role of head security at Bristol Airport after he retired from Avon and Somerset Police and worked in many roles at the Home Office, including the soon to be introduced Emergency Services Communications Network.

Mr Ware was until recently a trustee at Aerospace Bristol during the museum development and hopes that his emergency services experience, together with his role in other volunteer-based organisations, will be an asset to Weston RNLI.

He said: "Like many people I first developed my passion and interest for the RNLI watching Blue Peter as a child.

"I have always supported events and initiatives when I could, but to now be able to take a more involved role in assisting and supporting the operations at Weston is a huge honour and privilege."

Mr Ware has already begun his induction and training.

When Mr Buckland leaves his role, he will help continue plans for Weston's lifeboatmen to return to their spiritual home on Birnbeck Island.

The team currently work out of a temporary lifeboat station adjacent to Marine Lake, but hope to move back onto Birnbeck in the near future.

An RNLI station in Weston was established in 1882 at the request of the local inhabitants and moved into its Birnbeck boathouse in 1902.

In 2013 the RNLI was forced vacate the premises as safe access to the pier became impossible.

RNLI area manager, Andy Wright, said: "Mike has been a passionate advocate for the lifesaving operations at Weston for more than 20 years as boat crew, helm and most recently lifeboat operations manager.

"I am excited he will still be involved as he supports the RNLI’s work to establish a permanent base for our Weston crew."