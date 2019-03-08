Gallery

PICTURES: Weston RNLI marks years of service and fundraising efforts with awards night

Dedicated RNLI fundraisers and long-standing crew members were celebrated at an awards evening last week.

The two strings to Weston RNLI came together to acknowledge the station’s achievement and that of local people over several years.

It was held at the Sea Cadets Hall, in Sunnyside Road, on March 17.

Before the awards were handed out, fundraisers and participants were brought up to speed with what happens at the station, the story of equipment the team uses, and rescues they have attended.

Fundraisers who were considered the ‘most active’ were celebrated with certificates, as were the 1st Milton Scouts and Pappadoms, who also supported the RNLI’s efforts.

Crew members who had been involved in special rescues or served for long periods were also praised for their dedication.