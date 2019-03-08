Advanced search

PICTURES: Weston RNLI marks years of service and fundraising efforts with awards night

PUBLISHED: 18:00 31 March 2019

Weston RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Mike Buckland presenting an award to Andrew Goddard and his guide dog Sammy. Picture: Weston RNLI

Weston RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Mike Buckland presenting an award to Andrew Goddard and his guide dog Sammy. Picture: Weston RNLI

Weston RNLI

Dedicated RNLI fundraisers and long-standing crew members were celebrated at an awards evening last week.

Weston RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Mike Buckland presenting an award to Shane Wells, boatcrew. Picture: Weston RNLI

The two strings to Weston RNLI came together to acknowledge the station’s achievement and that of local people over several years.

It was held at the Sea Cadets Hall, in Sunnyside Road, on March 17.

Before the awards were handed out, fundraisers and participants were brought up to speed with what happens at the station, the story of equipment the team uses, and rescues they have attended.

Fundraisers who were considered the ‘most active’ were celebrated with certificates, as were the 1st Milton Scouts and Pappadoms, who also supported the RNLI’s efforts.

Weston RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Mike Buckland presenting an award to Sayd Ahmed of Pappadoms. Picture: Weston RNLI

Crew members who had been involved in special rescues or served for long periods were also praised for their dedication.

