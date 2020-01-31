Burns Night celebration raises cash for Weston RNLI

Weston RNLI Burn's Night at the Commodore Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Fundraisers embraced Scottish traditions for a celebratory Burns Night in aid of Weston RNLI on Saturday.

The sound of bagpipes welcomed supporters as they arrived at the event in the Commodore Hotel in Kewstoke.

A number of guests dressed in tartan for the occasion, before sitting down to a Burns Night supper, with haggis on the menu.

Lifeboat crews and their families attended the popular fundraiser which marks the birthday of famous poet Robert Burns.

Guests enjoyed Scottish music and fine food in aid of the cause.

The fundraising group also held a raffle, with top prizes up for grabs.

Burns Night is one of the first fundraisers in the charity's calendar to support the RNLI's life-saving work on Weston's beaches and the event raised £1,753.