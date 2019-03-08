RNLI donations will fund new Weston lifeboat station

Weston RNLI open day displays by Weston and Barry Lifeboat crews. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Donations for a lifeboat station will be used locally, Weston RNLI has confirmed.

The charity has sought to allay any fears the money raised will not be put towards opening a station at Marine Lake, following headlines over the weekend about the RNLI giving money to be spent in less wealthy countries.

Peter Elmont, chairman of Weston RNLI's fundraising, said: "Our volunteer fundraisers in Weston, who were set an appeal target of £300,000 have raised more £780,000 towards the station.

"We are extremely grateful to the people of Weston who support us so well and while it is taking some time to finalise plans for the new station, we can reassure supporters who have donated, that the money will be used for that purpose."

Weston RNLI has used a makeshift base at Knightstone Island since having to leave its old home on Birnbeck Island due to the pier's deterioration.

Weston RNLI will submit a planning application for a slipway at Anchor Head following environmental tests carried out by Marine Management Organisation.