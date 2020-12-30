Weston RNLI fundraising chairman honoured with a British Empire Medal (BEM)

Published: 10:30 PM December 30, 2020

The chairman of Weston RNLI's fundraising branch has been featured in the New Years Honours list.

Peter Elmont has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to maritime safety.

Peter has been chairman of Weston RNL’s fundraising branch since 2011 but was a member for many years before that.

Weston RNLI's fundraising chairman Peter Elmont with his wife Bridget. - Credit: Weston RNLI

Don Sutherland, chairman of Weston RNLI Lifeboat Management Group, said: “Peter is a source of inspiration to us all. He is always encouraging old and new members of his committee to do more and valuable things.

“He knows everybody, works all hours and is one of the reasons Weston RNLI is in such good health.

“He thoroughly deserves this honour.”

Peter with Richard Spindler. - Credit: Weston RNLI

Peter is a role model that continually motivates others. During last year’s Remembrance Day service at the war memorial, when the coastguard attendees had to rush off to answer a call, he had such respect in the town that he was asked to lay their wreath for them.

He has been involved with the RNLI for almost 25 years and received a Cabinet Office Point Of Light award in 2019.

Peter and his wife Bridget are working tirelessly raising funds, running the RNLI shop at the Cove and working closely with the RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew.

Peter collecting at the Bath Half Marathon. - Credit: Weston RNLI

Recently, Peter worked with his wife to move the RNLI shop from its old premises at Anchor Head to the new one at the Marine Lake.

His championing of the station appeal has been a direct influence on how successful it has been.

Peter was set a target of £300,000 in three years and achieved that in two. The project has now reached more than £1million towards the cost of the new station.

The BEM is awarded for a hands-on service to the local community.

This could be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work of a relatively short duration of three to four years that has made a significant difference.

Peter will be presented with his medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Somerset. He will then be invited to a Royal Garden Party when circumstances allow.

This means Weston RNLI now has two members of its team who have been honoured after Richard Spindler was awarded an MBE in 2016.