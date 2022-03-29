RNLI needs help to restore lifeboat used at Weston in the 1970s

The McLachlan lifeboat is currently being restored at the RNLI shop at Anchor Head. - Credit: RNLI

A lifeboat of the same type which used to service Weston in the 1970s is being restored by the towns RNLI.

The lifeboatmen at Weston are appealing for help to restore a vintage McLachlan class rigid hulled inshore lifeboat that was used to save lives from 1970 to 1983.

Only 10 were ever made by the RNLI and the few which remain rest in museums across the country.

This model is also in need of 'extensive internal woodwork, mechanical and electronic repair'.

Weston RNLI is asking for donations or sponsorship to help restore the boat for displays in the town, including open days and lifeboat parades.

Weston's McLachlan was originally stationed at Falmouth in the early 1970s before an upgrade to an inshore lifeboat in 1980, until it was replaced by an Atlantic 21 in 1987.

The McLachlan class inshore lifeboat was used in the 1970s and 1980s. - Credit: RNLI

A spokesperson for Weston RNLI said: "The McLachlan was a great little boat, she did some 175 rescues saving 65 lives and was bought on eBay by the team.

"It's not part of an official RNLI project so we are using our own funds to restore her.

"When we have finished the restoration, it will be donated to the charity for display purposes and to a museum when we get back onto Birnbeck Island.

"All donations or offers of sponsorship will be received gratefully. Please contact Glyn Hayes by emailing hayes.glyn@gmail.com or call 07774 181418."