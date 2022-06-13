DON'T MISS: RNLI to host open day this weekend

Weston's RNLI will host an open day at its temporary lifeboat station and new shop at the old Cove Restaurant on Marine Lake this Saturday (June 18).

This weekend's family fun day out will see live demonstrations with commentary, a chance to meet the volunteer crew and lifeboats up front, face painting, tombola, cake sale and a barbeque.

It will be the first time Weston's life-saving charity has held an open day since the start of the pandemic.

Events will kick-off at 10am and last until 4pm.

Boat demonstrations will fall with high tide from 10am to 12pm and are best viewed from Anchor Head.

The lifeboats and launch craft will be on display at the station on Knightstone.

A spokesperson said: "We are delighted that after the two-year pandemic, when we could not show the public what we do, we can welcome all this Saturday.

"Come and meet the volunteers who give up their time to save lives at sea and support the charity, which even during the difficult times, are on call 24/7."