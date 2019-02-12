Scouts raise more than £3k for Weston RNLI

1st Milton Scouts present a cheque to Weston RNLI . Picture: Weston RNLI Weston RNLI

A scout group has presented thousands of pounds to a life-saving charity.

First Milton Scout Group worked over the Christmas period to raise money for Weston RNLI and on February 13, scouts handed over a cheque to the charity for £3,226.

The group built and showed off a Santa sleigh in High Street over Christmas and accompanied it dressed as elves.

The scout group has been supporting the RNLI for nearly 30 years after former group scout leader Alan Reynolds set up the campaign.

Weston Lifeboat operations manager, Mike Buckland, said: “All donations to our charity are valuable and gratefully received.

“This one is particularly so because it was collected by the boys and girls of the scouts.

“Over the years the 1st Milton Scouts have collected a lot of money for us to help with our role of saving lives at sea.”