Weston RNLI given over £4,000 from major technology firm

Published: 12:00 PM February 25, 2021

Weston RNLI has received a donation worth more than £4,500 from a technology business based in the town.

Staff at Costain, a national infrastructure company in Filers Way, have been fundraising for lifeboat volunteers for two years.

Most of the money was raised in 2019, and collections continued despite the pandemic.

A spokesman for Weston RNLI said: “Each branch of Costain can choose a charity every two years.

“At first the local branch was able to carry out various fundraising ideas, but the pandemic vastly restricted them in the last twelve months.

“As their time with Weston RNLI has come to an end, they have now handed over the magnificent sum of £4,723.47.”

Costain staff collected money by running a tuckshop, holding coffee mornings, raffles supported by local businesses and selling their old computers when they moved to their new premises in Worle.

Chairman of Weston RNLI's fundraising branch, Peter Elmont, said: “Although we are suffering in our fundraising efforts due to the pandemic this is magnificent.

“Not only did they work hard during 2019, they also had to cope with a major upheaval as they moved to their new offices.

“Thanks to efforts like this our volunteer crew have been able to carry on saving lives at sea.”

In July 2019, a team of 10 Costain staff raised funds by taking part in Trekfest - a 50km trek across the Brecon Beacons in South Wales.

Martin Gillard, Sabrina Rayfield, Mira Randall, Georgiana Micu, Philip Meecham, Zoltan Gal, Emily Benford, Slawomir Lesniewski, Charlotte Webb and Billy Sheppard took on the 31-mile trek with challenging climbs and steep descents across the mountain ranges and through the training ground of the SAS.

They also made some personal achievements climbing to the top of Pen Y Fan and reaching the highest peak in Southern Britain.

Out of 267 participants, Billy came in fifth place, followed by Slawomir in sixth and Emily in 11th.