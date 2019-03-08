Advanced search

Weston RNLI rescue pair cut off by tide

PUBLISHED: 15:09 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 30 June 2019

Weston's D-Class lifeboat which was used in the rescue.

They had walked across to Birnbeck Island, and then got into difficulty when the tide came in

The Weston RNLI volunteers were in action this afternoon (Sunday, June 30).

They were called out at about 12.44pm to reports of two people who had got cut off by the tide, after crossing to Birnbeck Island via the causeway.

The D-class lifeboat was launched via the low water route around Marine Lake to rescue the pair and take them back to safety.

