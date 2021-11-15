News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston RNLI retires lifeboat used by station for 20 years

Published: 5:13 PM November 15, 2021
Last Atlantic 75 RNLI lifeboat retires in Weston

The last Atlantic 75 RNLI lifeboat retires, pictured on final trip. - Credit: Weston RNLI

A lifeboat used by the RNLI crew in Weston for more than 20 years has retired. 

Volunteers took the lifeboat, named Joan Bate, for a final spin with two other RNLI boats on service before it retired.

This is part of a new plan by the RNLI to phase out their older models in favour of the heavier Atlantic 85 model, which is now in use at the station.

The Atlantic 75 lifeboat first saw operational duties in Weston back in the year 2000.

While in service, Joan saw many lifesaving operations in one of the busiest coastal regions in the UK for the RNLI. 

Since the charity had to vacate Birnbeck Island in 2013, boats have been deployed from Knightstone.

RNLI volunteer Dave Ridout pictured with 'Joan' at Knightstone, Weston. 

RNLI volunteer Dave Ridout pictured with 'Joan' at Knightstone, Weston. - Credit: Weston RNLI

RNLI volunteer Dave Ridout was one of the crewmen who bid farewell to Joan. He recently became the last lifeboat crew member in the UK and Ireland to gain a pass as a helmsman of the A75. 

Also saying goodbye was the other lifeboats used by the team at Weston, the new Atlantic 85 and D-Class lifeboat named Adrian Beaumont. 

RNLI lifeboats in operation at Weston

RNLI volunteers take three lifeboats stationed at Weston for a spin. - Credit: Weston RNLI

A spokesperson for Weston RNLI said after more than 20 years in service, harsh weather conditions on the seafront has taken its toll on the lifeboat.

They said: "The Weston volunteer crew have had to operate out of a temporary station for the past nine years, resulting in the lifeboat been kept outside and subject to wind and waves on the seafront.

"There are now only two RNLI stations in the UK and Ireland who have the A75. By the end of the year there will be no more on active service, with Weston being the last in the South West."

The RNLI first operated from Weston in 1882, and moved to its iconic boathouse on Birnbeck Island in 1902.

After using that site for more than 100 years, the RNLI was forced to conduct their life-saving missions from a temporary station on Weston seafront as access to the pier became too dangerous for crewmembers. 

For more information on the RNLI and volunteering, visit rnli.org.  

