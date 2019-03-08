RNLI crews team up to rescue stranded yachts

Weston RNLI teamed up with the Penarth RNLI for the rescue. Pictures: Weston RNLI Weston RNLI

A Weston-super-Mare crew came to the rescue of two different yachts on Saturday.

A yacht sailing near Birnbeck Island suffered steering failure at the north end of Weston Bay.

The vessel was being driven onto the rocks of the island so a distress call was issued.

The coastguard paged Weston RNLI at around 10am who launched and towed the yacht using the Atlantic lifeboat.

Milford Haven Coastguard paged the Penarth RNLI crew to meet them and take the yacht to Cardiff Barrage where it set sail from.

However after Penarth launched, another distress call was heard from another yacht which was having steering problems in Weston Bay.

The D Class was tasked to attend and discovered the different yacht but found it was too large for it to tow alone.

The Penarth Atlantic lifeboat was instead asked to collect the second yacht.

Both Atlantic lifeboats from Penarth and Weston made their way to Cardiff and secured the towed yacht to the barrage.

The Weston lifeboat was refuelled by the Penarth crew and made its way back home.

Deputy launching authority for Weston, Jennie Williams, said: "It was great to be working with our friends from Penarth and thanks to them for refuelling us.

"This episode shows the importance of all who use the sea being careful about the maintenance of their equipment.

"The Bristol Channel, with the second highest tides in the world is no place to be without steering."