Car crashes into building in Weston town centre
PUBLISHED: 13:02 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 15 June 2020
Archant
A car has crashed into a building in Weston town centre this morning (Monday).
The car has driven into a building in Regent Street and traffic is being diverted from the scene.
Traffic heading into the town centre from Meadow Street is being diverted through to North Street as Alexandra Parade is closed. St James Street is also closed.
Regent Street is blocked off from Superdrug to Costa Coffee and three fire engines, six police cars and ambulances are at the scene.
An Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews from Weston Fire Station were mobilised to reports of a road traffic collision at 11am.
“On arrival, firefighters found one vehicle had collided with a building.
“Two casualties were rescued by paramedics and crews remained to make the scene safe.
“The incident was handed to the police.”
An Avon and Somerset police spokesman added: “We were called at 10.48am to reports of a car that had crashed in Regent Street.
“The fire service and ambulance service are also at the scene.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.