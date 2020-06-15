Advanced search

Car crashes into building in Weston town centre

PUBLISHED: 13:02 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 15 June 2020

Police officers on the scene. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Police officers on the scene. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Archant

A car has crashed into a building in Weston town centre this morning (Monday).

Regent Street is closed as emergency services deal with the incident. Picture: Henry WoodsfordRegent Street is closed as emergency services deal with the incident. Picture: Henry Woodsford

The car has driven into a building in Regent Street and traffic is being diverted from the scene.

Traffic heading into the town centre from Meadow Street is being diverted through to North Street as Alexandra Parade is closed. St James Street is also closed.

Regent Street is closed as emergency services deal with the incident. Picture: Henry WoodsfordRegent Street is closed as emergency services deal with the incident. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Regent Street is blocked off from Superdrug to Costa Coffee and three fire engines, six police cars and ambulances are at the scene.

An Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews from Weston Fire Station were mobilised to reports of a road traffic collision at 11am.

Police officers on the scene. Picture: Henry WoodsfordPolice officers on the scene. Picture: Henry Woodsford

“On arrival, firefighters found one vehicle had collided with a building.

“Two casualties were rescued by paramedics and crews remained to make the scene safe.

Regent Street is closed. Picture: Henry WoodsfordRegent Street is closed. Picture: Henry Woodsford

“The incident was handed to the police.”

An Avon and Somerset police spokesman added: “We were called at 10.48am to reports of a car that had crashed in Regent Street.

Regent Street is closed as emergency services deal with the incident. Picture: Henry WoodsfordRegent Street is closed as emergency services deal with the incident. Picture: Henry Woodsford

“The fire service and ambulance service are also at the scene.”

Meadow Street is closed and traffic is diverted onto North Street. Picture: Henry WoodsfordMeadow Street is closed and traffic is diverted onto North Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Police officers on the scene. Picture: Henry WoodsfordPolice officers on the scene. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Meadow Street is closed and traffic is diverted onto North Street. Picture: Henry WoodsfordMeadow Street is closed and traffic is diverted onto North Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Police officers on the scene. Picture: Henry WoodsfordPolice officers on the scene. Picture: Henry Woodsford

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Car crashes into building in Weston town centre

Police officers on the scene. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

No more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

No more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Police appeal after driver seriously hurt in A38 crash

Sustainable store for village opens online

Jo Underwood and Claire Jones of Re:Store Congresbury. Picture: Re:Store Congresbury

Most Read

Car crashes into building in Weston town centre

Police officers on the scene. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

No more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

No more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Police appeal after driver seriously hurt in A38 crash

Sustainable store for village opens online

Jo Underwood and Claire Jones of Re:Store Congresbury. Picture: Re:Store Congresbury

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun

Car crashes into building in Weston town centre

Police officers on the scene. Picture: Henry Woodsford

No more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

No more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Banwell FC make history as they set up their first ever ladies side

Banwell FC Ladies will play their home games at the Riverside. Picture Banwell FC.
Drive 24