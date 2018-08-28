Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Archant

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery which took place in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary want to speak with the men regarding the incident which took place in Albert Avenue at 8pm on December 20.

A police spokesman said: “We need your help to contact these three men, who we believe may have useful information to help us with a robbery investigation.

“We would like the men, or anyone who knows them, to call us quoting the reference 5218280920.”