Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 January 2019

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Archant

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery which took place in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary want to speak with the men regarding the incident which took place in Albert Avenue at 8pm on December 20.

A police spokesman said: “We need your help to contact these three men, who we believe may have useful information to help us with a robbery investigation.

“We would like the men, or anyone who knows them, to call us quoting the reference 5218280920.”

Most Read

WATCH: Friend’s heart-warming tribute to ‘best mate’ who died after being hit by car

'Good mates' Jason Westcott and Harrisen Larner-Main.

Primary school could win £10k through competition - but needs your vote

Mendip Green Primary school has entered a web competition to win £10k, but need your vote. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Exciting’ £3million stadium redevelopment plan earns backing

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

New firm appointed to empty dog bins

The bin at Castle Batch has been overflowing for a number of weeks. Picture: Marc Aplin

Animal sanctuary seeks help after aviaries damaged in storm

Birds like this barn owl have been displaced after the aviaries were damaged. Picture: Richard Austin

Most Read

WATCH: Friend’s heart-warming tribute to ‘best mate’ who died after being hit by car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Primary school could win £10k through competition - but needs your vote

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Exciting’ £3million stadium redevelopment plan earns backing

#includeImage($article, 225)

New firm appointed to empty dog bins

#includeImage($article, 225)

Animal sanctuary seeks help after aviaries damaged in storm

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Winscombe well beaten by Tiverton

Simon Thomson in action for Winscombe against Tiverton (pic John Podpadec)

Charity receives £5k in Government funding to support ‘growing mental health crisis’

A charity has received more than £5,000 in funding to support new mothers. Picture: Home-Start North Somerset

‘Exciting’ £3million stadium redevelopment plan earns backing

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Finals of Lord’s Taverners table cricket competition prove hit at County Ground

Somerset County Cricket Club staged the county finals of the Lord's Taverners Table Cricket competition

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists