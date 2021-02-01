Weston Rocks community project receives funding boost
- Credit: Weston Rocks
A community project which helps to boost mental health has been given a £1,000 funding boost from Persimmon Homes.
Weston Super Rocks, is a community project, which sees artists paint rocks and leave them in designated locations across the town – as random acts of kindness - to help mental health, and reduce loneliness and social isolation.
The group received the donation from housebuilder, Persimmon Homes Severn Valley as part of its community champions scheme.
Tania Bodalia, of Weston Super Rocks, said: “It’s great to have Persimmon Homes involved. The funding will enable us to provide materials needed for low-income families to take part in our monthly rock painting challenges.”
Sales director at Persimmon Homes Severn Valley, Carly Spear, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the project with this donation. It’s what community champions is all about.”
Persimmon Homes donates up to £64,000 to good causes across the UK each month through the community champions scheme.
