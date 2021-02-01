Published: 11:30 AM February 1, 2021 Updated: 9:45 PM February 1, 2021

Dear self - message of kindness, part of Weston Rocks' initiative - Credit: Weston Rocks

A community project which helps to boost mental health has been given a £1,000 funding boost from Persimmon Homes.

Weston Super Rocks, is a community project, which sees artists paint rocks and leave them in designated locations across the town – as random acts of kindness - to help mental health, and reduce loneliness and social isolation.

My year to fly - message of kindness, part of Weston Rocks' initiative - Credit: Weston Rocks

The group received the donation from housebuilder, Persimmon Homes Severn Valley as part of its community champions scheme.

Tania Bodalia, of Weston Super Rocks, said: “It’s great to have Persimmon Homes involved. The funding will enable us to provide materials needed for low-income families to take part in our monthly rock painting challenges.”

Sales director at Persimmon Homes Severn Valley, Carly Spear, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the project with this donation. It’s what community champions is all about.”

Persimmon Homes donates up to £64,000 to good causes across the UK each month through the community champions scheme.