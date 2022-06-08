Weston Rollers skate 100 miles for Cancer Research UK

Weston Rollers skating group at the finishing line outside the Grand Pier. (L-R) Shannon Horn, Anne O'Neill, Howard Baker, Charlotte Gill, Elin Roman, Sophie Newton. - Credit: Weston Rollers

A roller skate group in Weston has just finished skating 100 miles in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Weston Rollers completed their final leg of the journey outside the Grand Pier last week (May 31), with a special event hosted for their final three miles.

The group meets every Friday outside the Italian Gardens and participate in group skates with other keen rollerbladers.

In total, the group raised £1718 for Cancer Research UK after a huge sponsorship and campaigning effort.

Weston Rollers founder Nathan Moss, said: "A lot of us decided to participate due to a loss of a family member to cancer.

Weston Rollers finished the 100 miles in May challenge outside the Grand Pier. (L-R) Ben Clarke, Shannon Horn, Anne O'Neill, Sophie Newton, Howard Baker, Elin Roman, Charlotte Gill. - Credit: Weston Rollers

"During the three lockdowns, we found free time to not only exercise but take up a new hobby.

"I'd like to thank Ben, Shannon, Anne, Sophie, Howard, Elin, Charlotte for their hard work - they've all done an amazing thing and we at Weston Rollers couldn't be prouder.

"The money they've raised will make a huge difference to people's lives."