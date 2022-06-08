Weston Rollers skate 100 miles for Cancer Research UK
- Credit: Weston Rollers
A roller skate group in Weston has just finished skating 100 miles in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Weston Rollers completed their final leg of the journey outside the Grand Pier last week (May 31), with a special event hosted for their final three miles.
The group meets every Friday outside the Italian Gardens and participate in group skates with other keen rollerbladers.
In total, the group raised £1718 for Cancer Research UK after a huge sponsorship and campaigning effort.
Weston Rollers founder Nathan Moss, said: "A lot of us decided to participate due to a loss of a family member to cancer.
"During the three lockdowns, we found free time to not only exercise but take up a new hobby.
"I'd like to thank Ben, Shannon, Anne, Sophie, Howard, Elin, Charlotte for their hard work - they've all done an amazing thing and we at Weston Rollers couldn't be prouder.
Most Read
- 1 Boy injured after being chased by dog at North Somerset beauty spot
- 2 Busy work routes in Weston to face month-long disruption from next week
- 3 Tribute show planned after popular Weston musician passes away
- 4 11-year-old settles 100-year-old railway debate at Weston shopping centre
- 5 Worle dance school crowned UK's second-best at national competition
- 6 'Colourful' public art shrine to be installed on Weston High Street
- 7 Police hunt missing rapist who did not return to prison
- 8 Leisure centre security bolstered for 'unauthorised encampments'
- 9 Primary children in Worle travel back to the Victorian age
- 10 CCTV images released in Weston assault probe
"The money they've raised will make a huge difference to people's lives."