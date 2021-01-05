Weston Rotary make short films

Published: 10:00 AM January 5, 2021

Norma has become the 99th president of the Weston Rotary Club. - Credit: Weston Rotary Club

Weston Rotary has been making the most of lockdown to record a series of short films to seek out like-minded individuals to join its charitable and fundraising efforts – and have some fun.

From Banwell to Bleadon, Hillside to Worle, Rotarians have been getting online and speaking about what they do to help their community in Weston as well as individuals in developing countries.

The short films are designed to encourage viewers to join Rotary and include a welcome from local president Norma Johnston, a summary of what the club does with Julian Matthews as well as Marian Barber and Terry Gilbert on clean water and joining Weston Rotary respectively.

Weston Rotary Club is part of Rotary International – a global network of 1.2 million men and women who take action to create lasting change across the globe and in their own communities.

The films are available to view by searching Weston-super-Mare Rotary Club on YouTube.