Royal Pier Hotel redevelopment would 'help to regenerate town'

Published: 7:00 AM May 5, 2021

Redeveloping a former hotel site on Weston seafront will 'help contribute to the regeneration of this part of the town', according to the team behind the concept.

The Royal Pier Hotel was demolished in 2010 after fires substantially damaged the building.

The site, in Birnbeck Road, is owned by CNM Estates, which also owns Birnbeck Pier and island.

A planning application was submitted by CNM in 2011 for luxury apartments, bars and restaurants which was approved, but the final agreements were never signed, meaning building consent was granted but ultimately never issued.

The new concept includes 95 homes, concierge service, a restaurant and bar, leisure facilities and retail units, outdoor terrace spaces, roof top sun deck and 80 underground and surface car parking spaces. A planning application has yet to be submitted.

CNM hosted a webinar on April 29 to allow the public to ask questions and learn more about the concept.

CNM is working alongside JLL Associates, Darling Associates Architects, Hydrock and Nicholas Pearson Associates to deliver the project.

Speaking at the Zoom event, Kevin Hunt, planning director at JLL Associates, said the former hotel site 'needs to be positively redeveloped'.

He said: "CNM has assembled a strong design team and local specialists whose clear aim is to deliver a high-quality scheme which responds to the heritage and design considerations while also being commercially deliverable.

"The former hotel is an important site on Weston seafront and needs to be positively redeveloped to help contribute to the regeneration of this part of the town, consistent with the Weston placemaking strategy."

Concerns were raised over the parking provisions, whether the new development would affect people's views of the seafront from the Prince Consort Gardens and the possibility of construction causing disruption for nearby homeowners.

Rupert Calvert of Darling Associates said: "We want to be drawing people to the seafront and pier, this is a great amenity for local people and businesses alike. Building work will not impact on the seafront walkway, we will be keeping that open during construction.

"We want to keep as much of the view out from the Prince Consort Gardens as much as possible. Part of what the scheme is trying to achieve is to reinvigorate that area to allow people to come up towards the island and really activate the seafront."