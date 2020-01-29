Advanced search

Former Weston Rugby player 'recovering well' after suffering heart attack

PUBLISHED: 14:32 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 29 January 2020

Weston Rugby Club flag. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A former Weston Rugby player is 'recovering well' after suffering a heart attack at the club on Saturday.

Weston Rugby Clubg stand. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Rugby Clubg stand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tom Grice collapsed in The Recreation Ground clubhouse during Weston's game against Barnstaple.

Tom is awaiting an operation to fit a pacemaker at Bristol Royal Infirmary.

Chairman Peter Land said: "The club was extremely fortunate that both Liv James and Mike Young were on hand and that we invested in a defibrillator some years ago.

"I wish Tom well in his recovery, but recognise the part played by Liv, Mike and others who kept Tom's heart pumping until the paramedics arrived, without whom Tom may not be with us.

"I would also like to thank our staff who were great when it mattered and our supporters too for their patience and understanding.

"I have been asked by some members about first aid courses and how to use the defibrillator and would happily organise training or familiarisation if enough members express an interest."

