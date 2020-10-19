Advanced search

Husband and wife walk 630 miles for hospice

PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 October 2020

Two Weston runners put their fitness and stamina to the test by walking the South West Coast Path in aid of Weston Hospicecare.

Rachel and Pete Stacey walked the South West Coast Path in one to to raise money for Weston Hospicecare.

Rachel and Pete Stacey are members of Weston Athletic Club and regularly help out with races to raise funds for Weston Hospicecare.

As most races have been scaled down or cancelled due to the pandemic, the couple decided to walk the entire South West Coast Path from Minehead to Poole in one go.

The pair covered 630 miles in 54 days, giving themselves just four days off.

Rachel said: “We camped for 45 days and only had four individual days off – two due to storms. We carried everything to survive in our rucksacks, approx 17kgs each.

“We thought we would ask our friends to make donations to encourage us along the way and that we would raise about £200. In fact, the pot now stands at £1,510.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support.”

