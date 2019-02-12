Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston street artist JPS has Brexit mural preserved

PUBLISHED: 18:00 04 March 2019

The artwork was painted at the site just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Picture: JPS

The artwork was painted at the site just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Picture: JPS

JPS

A Weston street artist has had his work preserved at a development in Bristol.

JPS artwork was carefully removed from the site at the old St Mary's hospital in Clifton Triangle Picture Darrel PurseyJPS artwork was carefully removed from the site at the old St Mary's hospital in Clifton Triangle Picture Darrel Pursey

The piece by prolific artist JPS painted in 2016 just after the EU Referendum was initially mistaken for a Banksey and Perspex was placed over the work to protect it form harm at the former St Mary’s Hospital site.

Workman on site carefully removed the section of the wall with a disc cutter to retain the artwork ahead of the building’s demolition, which is scheduled to be redeveloped into student accommodation.

JPS said: “It would have not have been a cheap or easy job to remove this artwork and they even needed to remove the pavement to get it out,

“It was removed with full knowledge that the work was by me, which as an artist is a huge compliment as I’ve only ever heard of Banksys being retained before.

The artwork was painted at the site just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Picture: JPSThe artwork was painted at the site just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Picture: JPS

“I’m surprised they didn’t just ask me to come and paint another one as it would have been a lot easier.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Thatchers equips next generation with skills needed for workplace

Thatchers' apprentices in one of the business' orchards.

Hospital’s ‘excellent’ cancer support centre praised

Sue Littler, Elaine Turner, Lesley Moore, Gillian Robinson and Lesley Bowskill outside the Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at Weston General Hospital. Picture: WAHT

Most Read

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Thatchers equips next generation with skills needed for workplace

Thatchers' apprentices in one of the business' orchards.

Hospital’s ‘excellent’ cancer support centre praised

Sue Littler, Elaine Turner, Lesley Moore, Gillian Robinson and Lesley Bowskill outside the Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at Weston General Hospital. Picture: WAHT

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Yatton under-15s make mark on Minehead rivals

Action from Yatton under-15s clash with Minehead

Cricket: Somerset appoint new bowling coaches

Zimbabwe's Heath Streak sweeps a ball from South African bowler Paul Adams, as wicketkeeper Mark Boucher looks on at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (pic Tom Hevezi/PA)

Family receives new buggy from charitable trust which has ‘changed their lives’

Lexie Birkhead has hyper mobility and sensory processing difficulties. Picture: Empica

Basement Jaxx to headline fifth Valley Fest in North Somerset this summer

Basement Jaxx will perform a DJ set at Valley Fest. Picture: Jean-Luc Brouard

WIN tickets to see Fighting With My Family

Fighting With My Family has earned rave reviews.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists