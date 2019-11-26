Gallery
PICTURES: Catch The Light lantern parade illuminates Weston
PUBLISHED: 15:56 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 26 November 2019
Henry Woodsford
Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
More than £2,000 was raised at a community lantern parade in Weston at the weekend.
Catch The Light lantern parade returned to the Bournville estate on Saturday.
People of all ages made and created spectacular displays using traditional willows and also from recycled materials.
This year's theme was called Go Create, designed to encourage families, friends and neighbours to get involved in having fun
and making their lanterns together.
The parade attracted more than 300 people who marched and danced with Bristol Samba Band and later enjoyed a firework display from Firemagic.
The lantern parade club meets through out the year in order to plan and fundraise the free community event.
Funds raised came from Weston Lions, Asda community fund, Alliance Homes, the National Lottery Community Fund, cake sales and a raffle.
