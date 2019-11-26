Gallery

PICTURES: Catch The Light lantern parade illuminates Weston

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

More than £2,000 was raised at a community lantern parade in Weston at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Catch The Light lantern parade returned to the Bournville estate on Saturday.

People of all ages made and created spectacular displays using traditional willows and also from recycled materials.

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

This year's theme was called Go Create, designed to encourage families, friends and neighbours to get involved in having fun and making their lanterns together.

The parade attracted more than 300 people who marched and danced with Bristol Samba Band and later enjoyed a firework display from Firemagic.

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The lantern parade club meets through out the year in order to plan and fundraise the free community event.

Funds raised came from Weston Lions, Asda community fund, Alliance Homes, the National Lottery Community Fund, cake sales and a raffle.

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON