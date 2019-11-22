Advanced search

Popular lantern parade to return to Weston

PUBLISHED: 10:03 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 22 November 2019

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bournville Catch The Light lantern parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A popular community event will return to Weston for its fourth edition this weekend.

Catch The Light lantern parade will return to the Bournville estate on Saturday evening.

The parade will set off from St John's car park, in Coleridge Road, at 6pm.

This year's theme is go create, designed the event to encourage families, friends and neighbours to get involved in having fun and making their lanterns together.

As in previous years, the lantern parade club has fundraised throughout the year to cover the event.

Face-painting and fireworks will take place, while the Bristol Samba Band is due to lead the night's procession.

The club decided to move the venue this year to St John's so the parade would be more inclusive for families from Oldmixon and Coronation estates.

Youngsters who create a lantern will be given a prize on the night.

