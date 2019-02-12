Play area reopens after £90k makeover
PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 February 2019
Archant
A children’s play area has been reopened thanks to the help of youngsters.
Canberra Road park, in Weston’s Coronation estate, officially reopened on February 20 after undergoing a £90,000 makeover, with Weston Town Council footing the bill.
Consultation was carried out through online surveys and at Windwhistle Primary School, where pupils had the chance to say what they wanted to see in the play area.
A basket swing, agility trail, multiplay unit, and cableway were installed by Proludic and around 70 users can enjoy the play area at any given time.
The play area now also includes a wheelchair accessible picnic bench for family and friends to gather around and is suitable for children up to 15 years old.
Town council clerk, Malcolm Nicholson, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this much-improved facility for the people of the Coronation estate.”