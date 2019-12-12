Advanced search

Weston café available for lease

PUBLISHED: 07:55 16 December 2019

Clarence Park café. Picture: Sally Griffiths

A council-owned Weston café is available to let by public tender.

North Somerset Council will listen to offers for a new lease of Olivers café facility at Clarence Park West, in Walliscote Road.

The café's previous managers left their position in September.

The dog-friendly establishment sells cooked breakfast and lunch, cakes and snacks and has outdoor seating.

The café hosts themed events throughout the year and also takes part in the Weston Super Rocks scheme.

A council spokesman said: "The café is being offered, under lease for a period of up to six years.

"It is set within a formal park setting, approximately 200 metres from the Weston seafront and its Beach Lawns."

The deadline for tender submissions is 11am on January 13.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/Clarence-Cafe or email procurement.contracts@n-somerset.gov.uk

