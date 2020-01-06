Arson closes public toilets at Weston park

Damage to the Clarence Park public toilets. Picture: Becky Walsh Archant

Public toilets at a Weston park have been closed due to an arson attack.

Clarence Park public toilets are not in use due to an attack by vandals.

It is believed the vandalism took place yesterday (Sunday) as the cleaner carried out their last clean at the toilets on Saturday and found no issues.

The damage is significant as the toilet walls are black with smoke with damage to the tiles and floor.

The fire has also affected the electrics for the lighting.

Weston Town Council took over six sets of public toilets in 2013, including ones at Clarence Park, to save them from closure as North Somerset Council withdrew its funding to save £400,000 per year.

A town council spokesman said: "The toilets are closed for the foreseeable future as a further investigation takes place and work can commence to clean up the toilets and make them safe for public use."