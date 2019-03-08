Town council tackles antisocial behaviour problems at 'disgusting' Weston park

Ellenborough Park East is owned by Weston Town Council. Picture: Lee Bateman Archant

A Weston-super-Mare park has been 'neglected' and left in a 'disgusting' condition, according to one homeowner.

Ellenborough Park East, which is owned by Weston Town Council, has suffered from over-flowing dog bins, people drinking and engaging in antisocial behaviour at night and homeless people residing there in recent weeks.

Concerned resident Lee Bateman, who lives nearby, told the Mercury more needs to be done to improve the park for children and families.

He said: "It is so sad. There are a lot of families living around here who feel they cannot use the play equipment because of its condition.

"It is disgusting. The park has been neglected for a while, why would anyone take their children there?"

Ellenborough Park West, which is separated from the east park by Walliscote Road, is owned by Corpus Christi Catholic Church and has in the past been used by Corpus Christi Primary School.

The church, however, has been unable to manage the park due to health and safety problems and it has remained locked and unused for some time.

The town council will discuss the possibility of taking over the west park at its policy and finance committee meeting at 7pm in Grove House on Monday.

Town council clerk Malcolm Nicholson said the authority has 'an active safety regime in our play areas'.

He said: "The dog bins are emptied twice weekly, unfortunately some selfish people do drop litter and it is hard to prevent them but litter is picked at least weekly by our grounds staff.

"Camping is not permitted in the park and action will be taken if necessary to enforce this. There have been a few people in sleeping bags in the recent warm weather and they have been asked to move on and we will also be putting up 'no camping' signs as soon as possible.

"A few months ago there was a tent in the park, we removed the tent and equipment and left a note for the occupants to pick it up.

"The public can rest assured we have an active safety regime in our play areas, they are inspected weekly by fully-trained grounds staff and any issues are reported back in real time using a hand-held computer system and actioned accordingly.

"If necessary the grounds staff will remove or cordon off a piece of equipment on the spot."