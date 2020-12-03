Town centre park to reopen as wellbeing park for people to aid mental and physical health

Published: 7:00 AM December 3, 2020

Ellenborough Park West has been closed since last August. Picture: Mark Atherton - Credit: Archant

A park in central Weston which has been closed to the public for many years has reopened as a wellbeing park to aid people's mental and physical health.

Ellenborough Park West, which has previously been closed to the community, reopened yesterday (Wednesday).

In the past, it had been managed and used by Corpus Christie Church and school.

Weston Town Council has now taken on the management of this valuable community space.

The church closed the park last August due to antisocial behaviour after needles were discovered at the site and it remained locked ever since.

The council manages Ellenborough Park East, sited directly opposite, which is a favourite for dog walkers and will remain as it is currently used.

Cllr Robert Payne said: "It is pretty rare that we get the opportunity of a new park, and I hope people will make good use of it.

"The town council already runs the smaller Ellenborough Park East, and has been able to add the west park to it at minimal cost.

"My thanks to the council's staff who have worked hard to bring it up to top condition.

"They have added signage and bins, and bollards have been added to prevent unauthorised vehicular access. A noticeboard will also be added next week."

The council will continue to work closely with the school and church, allowing them full use of the park for recreational activities or outdoor learning.

The wellbeing park will allow for outside yoga in the summer, picnics, events and children to play in and it will continue with the existing no dogs policy.

Over the next few months, the council will be having a tidy up and review of the area.

A town council spokesman said: "This will include everything from ensuring all the trees are in tip-top condition to installing benches and clearing entrance paths.

"We hope to make this space a sanctuary for people to come and sit with their thoughts, read a book and have a picnic with friends and family.

"We are also looking to establish a Friends Group for the park, as well as other volunteering opportunities in this and other outdoor sites.

"If you would be interested or wish to find out more, please email becky.walsh@wsm-tc.gov.uk.

"We hope you enjoy using this valuable community space."

