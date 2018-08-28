Weston’s first vegan B&B opens its doors on the seafront

Weston's first vegan bed and breakfast has opened on Clevedon Road.

Weston’s first vegan B&B has opened on the seafront, giving guests the chance to enjoy a holiday free from meat or animal products.

Chantal Denny, whose parents are both hoteliers, always dreamt of returning to her hometown of Weston to follow in their footsteps by starting her own B&B.

That dream became a reality when she opened Bijou B&B in Clevedon Road.

As well as serving vegan breakfasts, Bijou B&B runs on 100 per cent renewable energy and green gas, with furnishings and fittings made without animal products.

Chantal, who has been vegan for six years, says she wanted to instil her personal ethics into her business.

She said: “The response has been amazing.

“We were fully-booked on our opening night.

“There’s been a huge increase in the number of vegans in the UK over the last few years, which has really validated my decision.

Chantal says she wants to encourage her guests to think sustainably, which is why all her products are sustainable and eco-friendly.

Despite running a B&B which is totally vegan, Chantal says only seven per cent of her guests are vegans themselves.

She said: “Food isn’t the first thing people look for when they’re choosing a B&B. They want a great location and that’s something we offer.

“After that, I think our eco-friendly approach inspires them to give the vegan food a go.”

Chantal says her customers love her breakfasts and are often surprised to learn her food is meat-free.

She said: “One woman told me she wouldn’t have known the breakfast was vegan unless I told her. I think it’s because I try to source the best vegan produce I possibly can.

“Whether it’s vegan sausages, bacon, scrabbled tofu or a new kind of butter that’s made without dairy – I want to serve the kind of food people enjoy at home, even if they’re not vegan.”

Bijou B&B also serves daily specials, including vegan pancakes and breakfast burritos.

The B&B has four guest rooms and is open all year round.

Rates range from £80-100 during peak season and £70-90 during off-season.