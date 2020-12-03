Fruit and veg shop to continue running delivery service for Christmas

Published: 12:00 PM December 3, 2020

A fruit and veg shop has set up a delivery service during lockdown.

Gardeners Fruits has remained open during the second lockdown and has launched a number of festive delivery options for customers.

Produce at Gardners Fruits. - Credit: Gardners Fruits.

Family and fruit and veg boxes are available at £30 and £20 respectively, and Christmas trees can also be ordered from £28.

The shop, in Alexandra Parade, will continue to stay open with social distancing measures in place.

Deliveries on the above items will remain as Weston moved into tier 3 on Wednesday.

Shop manager Chelsea Tucker said: "Usually the run up to Christmas is a busy time for us and during lockdown we have been doing quite well, all things considered.

"Our delivery service is going really well and in the past week more people have been visiting us in store, which has been great."

To place an order, call the shop on 01934 709806 or message Gardeners Fruits WSM on Facebook.