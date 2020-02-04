Poll

Health bosses make 'really positive improvements' to services at two Weston GP surgeries

Patients in Weston will benefit from a series of new initiatives to improve services at two GP practices.

Staff at Graham Road Surgery and Horizon Health Centre, in Lonsdale Avenue, have implemented several changes since the New Year, including a paramedic service which will see two full-time paramedics providing more than 80 care home and home visits every week.

See and treat physiotherapy will provide patients with physio on the same-day as their GP appointment if required, bypassing the need for a referral or wait, while a push doctor online consultation service, which will offer 50 appointments a week for those with access to a laptop or smartphone, has been introduced at both practices.

GPs all have secure access to patient records and will be able to make onward referrals to services, which will help to free up appointments at the practices for those who need to see a doctor in person.

In addition, a group practice manager has been appointed to run the day-to-day business of the practices and oversee ongoing improvements to administration and the appointments system.

Dr John Heather, clinical director at Pier Health Group, which runs the two practices, said: "We are really pleased to be able to start the New Year by making these improvements for our patients.

"Our paramedics will be going into local care homes to support the residents there, as well as carrying out home visits for patients of any age who require a same-day visit.

"The see and treat physio service means patients will no longer need to wait up to 18 weeks for a physiotherapist appointment, and can book one at their practice instead."

Last year, several readers voiced their concerns about the surgeries to the Mercury.

Graham Road took on approximately 5,000 additional patients when nearby Clarence Park Surgery shut earlier in the year.

Dr Heather added: "Push doctor offers patients same-day online appointments with a GP through their mobile, tablet or laptop.

"This is just the start of some really positive changes for patients at these practices.

"We will be looking at ways to continuously improve our services and ensure people receive the best possible care."