GP surgery owners 'sought valuation' before being put up for sale by mistake

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 25 September 2019

Graham Road Surgery was up for sale at £800,000. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A valuation was sought for a Weston GP surgery before it was mistakenly put up for sale last week.

Graham Road Surgery was listed as an 'eight-bedroom detached house' priced at £800,000 before being removed by estate agent Saxons.

Mark Graham, chief executive of the building's owner's, For All Healthy Living CIC, said: "We were getting a valuation from an estate agent.

"He made a mistake and put it up for sale without our instruction.

"We have no intention of selling the surgery while there are patients using it."

The surgery is used by thousands of patients and welcomed those who used Clarence Park Surgery following a merger on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Pier Health Group, which runs health services at the site, said: "It was a surprise to us to see the owners of the building, For All Healthy Living CIC, put the building up for sale on September 14 as they had not notified us of this intent."

