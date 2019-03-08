Advanced search

Town centre surgery put up for sale online 'by mistake', says CCG

PUBLISHED: 15:56 18 September 2019

Graham Road Surgery was up for sale at £800,000. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Graham Road Surgery was up for sale at £800,000. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Weston town centre doctors surgery which will house 5,000 patients from next week was put up for sale 'by mistake'.

Graham Road Surgery was listed on the market as an 'eight-bedroom detached house' priced at £800,000 on Monday, despite the fact it will merge with patients from nearby Clarence Park Surgery on Tuesday.

A listing on estate agents Saxons and Rightmove's websites stated the Graham Road tenants' 'lease has expired' and they were 'unwilling to sign a new lease at this time as they wish to relocate'.

It also stated the surgery 'would be ideal for office space or redevelopment'.

At the surgeries patients' participation group meeting on September 9, there was no mention of a proposed sale.

When the Mercury asked Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) about the listing on Tuesday, its spokesman said: "We are aware the Graham Road premises have been put up for sale and we are in discussion with the practice and the current landlord about the future of the building.

"Patients should be reassured that GP services will continue to be available to them and we will work with the practice to ensure that patients are kept up to date on developments."

However, 24 hours later the listing was taken off both websites, with the CCG stating it was listed in error.

MORE: Weston doctors surgery to become nursing home?

Its spokesman said: "We've just discovered Graham Road surgery has been taken off sale - it was put on Rightmove by mistake."

In an email seen by the Mercury, Colin Bradbury, area director of North Somerset for the CCG, said there is 'a further discussion to be had'.

He said: "A representative from All Healthy Living Centre CIC told me the Graham Road building had been put on the market by mistake and the advert has now been taken off the estate agent's website.

"There is, of course, a further discussion to be had to understand how this happened, but the important thing is that - having looked last night - the property doesn't seem to be listed on Rightmove any longer.

"We're preparing a form of words to give at the public event tomorrow (Thursday) to reassure patients who have understandably been unnerved by this episode."

In July, Graham Road was given £1.4million of NHS emergency capital funding as it was 'struggling to cope' with an influx of patients.

