Evenings of Halloween terror at Weston's Grand Pier

Around 30 actors performed at the Grand Pier�s Halloween Unfairground. Picture: Weston Grand Pier All rights reserved

Actors spooked guests at Weston's Grand Pier during evenings of terror for Halloween.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A team of performers breathed life into the undead as the Pier was transformed into a Halloween Unfairground scream park over the weekend.

The seafront attraction gave some extra chills with interactive and themed scare zones.

The pavilion was transformed into a petrifying palace of peril as the actors' provided an enthralling experience in the fright night activities.

Five scare mazes included a Cirque du Fear, the Carnevil Freak Show and Street Feartre.

Guests could ride the ghost train and be transported to a world of darkness where all manner of ghouls, zombies and creatures were lurking with bad intentions around every corner.

Performances run until Saturday and begin at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £7.50-30, are available at www.halloweenunfairground.co.uk or on 01934 620238.