Evenings of Halloween terror at Weston's Grand Pier

PUBLISHED: 16:35 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 30 October 2019

Around 30 actors performed at the Grand Pier�s Halloween Unfairground. Picture: Weston Grand Pier

Around 30 actors performed at the Grand Pier's Halloween Unfairground. Picture: Weston Grand Pier

Actors spooked guests at Weston's Grand Pier during evenings of terror for Halloween.

A team of performers breathed life into the undead as the Pier was transformed into a Halloween Unfairground scream park over the weekend.

The seafront attraction gave some extra chills with interactive and themed scare zones.

The pavilion was transformed into a petrifying palace of peril as the actors' provided an enthralling experience in the fright night activities.

Five scare mazes included a Cirque du Fear, the Carnevil Freak Show and Street Feartre.

Guests could ride the ghost train and be transported to a world of darkness where all manner of ghouls, zombies and creatures were lurking with bad intentions around every corner.

Performances run until Saturday and begin at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £7.50-30, are available at www.halloweenunfairground.co.uk or on 01934 620238.

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

Former HMRC office to be converted into Weston’s largest student complex

Artists impression of former office building Parkside House converted into student accomodation. Picture: Russ Green

