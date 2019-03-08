Evenings of Halloween terror at Weston's Grand Pier
PUBLISHED: 16:35 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 30 October 2019
Actors spooked guests at Weston's Grand Pier during evenings of terror for Halloween.
A team of performers breathed life into the undead as the Pier was transformed into a Halloween Unfairground scream park over the weekend.
The seafront attraction gave some extra chills with interactive and themed scare zones.
The pavilion was transformed into a petrifying palace of peril as the actors' provided an enthralling experience in the fright night activities.
Five scare mazes included a Cirque du Fear, the Carnevil Freak Show and Street Feartre.
Guests could ride the ghost train and be transported to a world of darkness where all manner of ghouls, zombies and creatures were lurking with bad intentions around every corner.
Performances run until Saturday and begin at 7pm.
Tickets, priced £7.50-30, are available at www.halloweenunfairground.co.uk or on 01934 620238.