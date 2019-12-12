Advanced search

Defibrillator installed at Grand Pier

PUBLISHED: 08:55 15 December 2019

People enjoying The Grand Piers armed forces weekend.Picture: Westons Grand Pier

People enjoying The Grand Piers armed forces weekend.Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Weston's Grand Pier

Life-saving equipment has been installed at a tourist attraction.

Weston's Grand Pier has positioned a defibrillator in the entrance of the main pavilion, and staff have been trained in its use.

Defibrillators deliver high-energy electric shocks to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

The British Heart Foundation said for every minute it takes for the device to reach someone and deliver a shock, their chances of survival reduce by up to ten per cent.

Michelle Michael, director of the pier, said: "To provide effective help to someone who is in cardiac arrest, a defibrillator needs to be found as quickly as possible.

"Having a defibrillator here means more people will know what to do, and be confident in doing it, when someone has a cardiac arrest. This will benefit the town - not just its residents but the many holidaymakers and day trippers who visit every year."

Most Read

General Election 2019 AS IT HAPPENED: Conservatives dominate

Breaking news live form tonights count.

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sewer ‘collapse’ sees road closed

Yatton High Street.

Couple suffer multiple injuries after bridge collision

Police are investigating an incident on Hildesheim Bridge.Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

General Election 2019 AS IT HAPPENED: Conservatives dominate

Breaking news live form tonights count.

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sewer ‘collapse’ sees road closed

Yatton High Street.

Couple suffer multiple injuries after bridge collision

Police are investigating an incident on Hildesheim Bridge.Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Fire service calls reach eight-year high

Weston’s home clash with Wimborne called off

Weston's The Optima Stadium

Defibrillator installed at Grand Pier

People enjoying The Grand Piers armed forces weekend.Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Weston museum spreads Christmas cheer during family fun day

Festive fun at Weston Helicopter Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

School project auction for mental health charity

TKASAs auction will raise money for In Charleys Memory.Picture: TKASA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists