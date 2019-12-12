Defibrillator installed at Grand Pier
PUBLISHED: 08:55 15 December 2019
Weston's Grand Pier
Life-saving equipment has been installed at a tourist attraction.
Weston's Grand Pier has positioned a defibrillator in the entrance of the main pavilion, and staff have been trained in its use.
Defibrillators deliver high-energy electric shocks to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.
The British Heart Foundation said for every minute it takes for the device to reach someone and deliver a shock, their chances of survival reduce by up to ten per cent.
Michelle Michael, director of the pier, said: "To provide effective help to someone who is in cardiac arrest, a defibrillator needs to be found as quickly as possible.
"Having a defibrillator here means more people will know what to do, and be confident in doing it, when someone has a cardiac arrest. This will benefit the town - not just its residents but the many holidaymakers and day trippers who visit every year."