Grand Pier to sponsor It's A Hospice Knockout

The Grand Pier team which won the competition last year. Leoidsson.com

One of the region's top tourist attractions has given its support to a knockout event which is returning by popular demand to raise money for charity.

The Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare has been named as the new sponsor of the It's A Hospice Knockout event which is returning on July 14.

Once again, teams of up to 10 people will be creating all the madness and mayhem from the much-loved TV show which ran between 1966 and 1988.

They will battle for glory over a range of giant obstacles and a large foam pit.

The event will raise money for Weston Hospicecare, which provides palliative care for people living with life-limiting illnesses in Weston and surrounding areas.

Last year the Grand Pier supported the event by entering a team, which went on to win.

This year, the seafront attraction has gone a stage further and is sponsoring the event, which takes place at Weston Cricket Club's premises in Devonshire Road.

Michelle Michael, director of the Grand Pier, said: "Our team which won the competition last year said they had so much fun being part of it that we had to support the event again this year.

"Whether you are taking part, or just watching, it promises hours of entertainment, a lot of laughter and at the same time ensures vital funds are raised for a charity which has provided priceless support to so many local families for 30 years.

"We're proud to be sponsoring the It's A Hospice Knockout in 2019."

Teams will compete in six games, trying to earn as many points as possible to make it to the final round.

There will be bonus points for the team wearing the best fancy dress, too.

Spectators will be welcome on the day, and as well as being able to watch the chaotic competition, they will be able to buy food and refreshments, enjoy some face-painting and place a bet on which team they think will take the Knockout title.

Teams of between six and 10 people (the minimum age for competitors is 17) must pay at registration fee of £100 and are also encouraged to raise at least £500 for Weston Hospicecare.

A total of 24 teams can be accommodated and so far, around half the spaces have been taken.

To sign up, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/knockout