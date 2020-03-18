Advanced search

Coronavirus forces Weston schools to partially close

PUBLISHED: 12:01 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 18 March 2020

Two Weston secondary schools will partially close from today (Wednesday).

Hans Price and Broadoak Academies, both part of the Cabot Learning Federation, have partially closed ‘in order to preserve the safety of staff and students on site’.

MORE: Entertainment venues close until further notice.

Broadoak principal, Kathleen McGillycuddy, said: “Following the most recent advice from the Government and Public Health England in relation to self-isolation and household isolation, we have been made aware that there will be significant staff absence tomorrow and for the foreseeable future.

“We understand that you, or your child, may be feeling anxious about the impact of absence on their learning. Information shared with you recently provided access to some online learning platforms; please do encourage and support your child to use these.

“Work for your child will be available on ‘show my homework’. For our young people who are eligible for free school meals, a packed lunch will be available to takeaway for those in years eight to 10 who are not in isolation from noon to 12.30pm – please enter school by the front gates and report to reception.”

LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus in North Somerset.

The schools are open to the following students only:

- Students in year seven who are not in household isolation.

- Students in year 11 who are not in household isolation.

- Students whose parents are frontline NHS and other key worker/emergency services staff who are not in household isolation.

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Bus company reduces service due to coronavirus

One of First's buses outside the Grand Pier.

Pub to reopen after six-figure refurbishment

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

Crackdown on rogue landlords in Weston town centre

The housing standards team have been carrying out inspections in the town centre.

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Bus company reduces service due to coronavirus

One of First's buses outside the Grand Pier.

Pub to reopen after six-figure refurbishment

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

Crackdown on rogue landlords in Weston town centre

The housing standards team have been carrying out inspections in the town centre.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Council to ensure essential services continue during pandemic

North Somerset Council has said it will ensure it maintains essential services to help people in the community.

Wrington chef delivering home-cooked food to ‘feed as many people as possible’

Claverham Chef Jonny Burnett cooking and delivering food for people in coronavirus isolation. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Coronavirus forces entertainment venues to close

The Playouse in Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Decision to demolish pub on appeal will have ‘climate emergency implications’

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24