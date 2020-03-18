Coronavirus forces Weston schools to partially close

Two Weston secondary schools will partially close from today (Wednesday).

Hans Price and Broadoak Academies, both part of the Cabot Learning Federation, have partially closed ‘in order to preserve the safety of staff and students on site’.

Broadoak principal, Kathleen McGillycuddy, said: “Following the most recent advice from the Government and Public Health England in relation to self-isolation and household isolation, we have been made aware that there will be significant staff absence tomorrow and for the foreseeable future.

“We understand that you, or your child, may be feeling anxious about the impact of absence on their learning. Information shared with you recently provided access to some online learning platforms; please do encourage and support your child to use these.

“Work for your child will be available on ‘show my homework’. For our young people who are eligible for free school meals, a packed lunch will be available to takeaway for those in years eight to 10 who are not in isolation from noon to 12.30pm – please enter school by the front gates and report to reception.”

The schools are open to the following students only:

- Students in year seven who are not in household isolation.

- Students in year 11 who are not in household isolation.

- Students whose parents are frontline NHS and other key worker/emergency services staff who are not in household isolation.