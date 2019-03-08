Weston's Helicopter Museum to mark 30th anniversary on Sunday

A Weston museum which attracts interest from across the globe is celebrating 30 years of success this weekend.

The Helicopter Museum, in Locking Moor Road, will mark its 30th anniversary on Sunday.

Founded by enthusiast Elfan Ap Rees, the museum holds the world's largest helicopter collection, with more than 80 rotorcraft on display.

It was opened on November 3, 1989 by Prince Andrew, the Duke Of York, who arrived by air in a Wessex HC.4 of the Queen's Royal Flight - an aircraft which is now exhibited at the museum.

Mr Ap Rees told the Mercury he could not have foreseen the success of the museum, which is one of three of its kind in the world,

He said: "The museum has had 30 years of success. We have a unique collection of helicopters, some of which people won't see anywhere else in the world.

"The museum has grown and it has been enjoyable to watch it grow and watch the people who have helped it grow.

"Some people who have volunteered here have gone on to get their helicopter licence and start a career in aviation.

"By having different events at the museum, it has introduced people who may never have thought to come in to see the aircraft as well as the aviation history of Weston."

On Sunday members of the public are welcome to celebrate the anniversary at the museum from 10am-4pm.

Visitors will have the rare opportunity to sit in the Queen's Royal Flight Wessex Helicopter, climb aboard the G-LYNX, the world speed record holder and other aircraft such as the Hind Russian Gunship, the Vietnam Huey and the Mil-8.

The museum is currently in the middle of major site development with a new visitor services facility due to open in the spring.

Mr Ap Rees added: "We're looking to expand the museum and we are also on the look out for more helicopters.

"We also want to be seen as a community resource, the visitor facility will have a cafe and leisure space.

"We get people from all around the world coming to visit the museum but we would like to welcome more people who live in and around the area."

To find out more about the museum, log on to www.helicoptermuseum.co.uk