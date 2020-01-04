Delayed £12million hotel development hopes new car park plans will be approved

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Holiday Inn Archant

A hotel chain wants to change the design of its proposed hotel in Weston.

Holiday Inn has applied to North Somerset Council to allow for redesign and repositioning of the hotel and its car park layout at Weston Gateway Business Park, in Filers Way.

The authority granted permission for a Holiday Inn Express to be built at the business park, near junction 21 of the M5, in August 2017.

The four-star hotel, which will be developed by MRMU and Dowlas, will cost £12million to build and was due to open in the spring, but building work has yet to start.

Holiday Inn has submitted design improvements to ensure the deliverability of the project, including building six more bicycle parking spaces and four electrical car charging spaces.

A wider car and coach exit is also proposed to improve access to the site, while a change in surfacing of the car park from the original scheme is planned.

The plans have been supported by Highways England. Further landscaping and engineering works will take place during 2020.

MRMU said the hotel will 'provide a landmark building' that will be an 'asset to the town that will attract business people and tourists alike'.

A spokesman said: "To be able to deliver the first four-star hotel for Weston will be a valuable attraction for future investment in the Junction 21 Enterprise Zone.

"The new hotel will provide high quality accommodation and support the development of a vibrant and modern Weston.

"The provision of meeting and conferencing facilities will also broaden the appeal of the town."

The building would be five storeys high, with 119 rooms, a kitchen and restaurant area, toilets, storage space and a reception area. There would also be a meeting room and conference facilities as well as a 112-space car park and attractive landscaping.

The site is the last available spot to make up the M5 Junction 21 Enterprise Zone - alongside LiveWest, the police station and The Super Mare pub.

North Somerset Internal Drainage Board objected to the scheme because the original proposal 'had more extensive permeable paving' and 'it is not clear how the amendments will provide any water quality benefits'.