GP surgery receives 'requires improvement' rating from CQC

PUBLISHED: 06:55 12 March 2020

Bournville's For All Healthy Living Centre.

Archant

A doctor's surgery on a Weston estate has been told it 'requires improvement' by the health regulator.

Horizon Health Centre, in Lonsdale Avenue, received an overall 'requires improvement' rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for its safe, effective and well-led categories.

The surgery received 'good' ratings for being caring and responsive.

Health inspectors found the practice 'did not have fully embedded systems and processes to keep patients safe' and 'did not have appropriate systems in place for the safe management of medicines'.

The report also stated some staff recruitment records were 'not complete or up to date'.

A spokesman for Pier Health Group, which runs the practice, said: 'We welcomed the CQC report and the constructive way that is was undertaken.

'There was a collaborative approach to the visit, which highlighted a number of issues that we were aware of and were already working to improve.

'Working with the CCG we have a robust plan of further improvements that Pier Health Group will bring to both Horizon Health Centre and Graham Road Surgery.

'We have already implemented more doctors' appointments, a physio service delivered from the surgery and a home visiting service.

'We have increased the number of phone lines and administrative staff, we plan to increase this further in the coming weeks.

'We are confident that patients are already seeing the improvements and we will continue to develop new initiatives to improve the care we provide to our patients.'

Staff at Horizon Health have implemented several changes since the New Year, including a paramedic service which will see two full-time paramedics providing more than 80 care home and home visits every week.

The report stated there were 'clear plans in place and implementation was underway to provide long-term, sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by the practice over the past few years'.

A spokesman for NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: 'We would like to reassure patients that Pier Health Group and the CCG are working closely together to improve services at Horizon Health Centre, with an action plan in place to address issues highlighted by the CQC inspection.'

