Bones discovered on cliff side

PUBLISHED: 15:41 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 11 May 2020

Kewstoke Road remains closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Archant

Bones have been discovered on a cliff side in Weston.

Police made the discovery on Saturday evening near Kewstoke Road, which has remained closed in both directions.

It is not yet known whether the bones are human in origin.

A police spokesman said: “On the evening of Saturday we were made aware of some bones being found on the cliff side near the Kewstoke Road in Weston.

“It is not confirmed at this time whether the bones are human in origin.

“The road has been closed to enable officers to recover the bones for confirmation of their origin and further investigation if necessary.”

