Hotel reopens in Weston town centre

PUBLISHED: 12:24 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 24 July 2020

Lauriston Hotel's garden.



A hotel which provides specialist accommodation for blind and visually impaired guests will reopen today (Friday).

The Lauriston Hotel, in Knightstone Road, will reopen at 4pm after closing due to coronavirus.

A hotel spokesman said: “During this time we have considered the entire customer journey to assess how we can keep guests as safe as possible, while still giving them the standard of service they are used to.

“We have made many adjustments to ensure the hotel is coronavirus secure, including introducing arrival slots, hand sanitising stations, contactless checkouts, limiting the restaurant facilities for guests only, as well as increasing the daily cleaning.

“All of our 35 en-suite bedrooms offer many facilities including talking alarm clocks, level indicators, hair dryers and many of our rooms have been renovated recently.

“The hotel also caters for those who are partially sighted and is dog friendly.”

