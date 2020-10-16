Advanced search

Homes England seeking developer to deliver Weston town centre housing plan

PUBLISHED: 07:16 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:16 16 October 2020

Images of the proposed redevelopment of Locking Road and Sunnyside Road car parks have been revealed. Picture: North Somerset Council

Images of the proposed redevelopment of Locking Road and Sunnyside Road car parks have been revealed. Picture: North Somerset Council

Archant

Plans to build 400 homes in Weston town centre remain on track.

Images of the proposed redevelopment of Locking Road and Sunnyside Road car parks have been revealed. Picture: North Somerset CouncilImages of the proposed redevelopment of Locking Road and Sunnyside Road car parks have been revealed. Picture: North Somerset Council

Homes England told the Mercury it is seeking a developer to build houses on Locking Road and Sunnyside Road car parks.

The project was backed by North Somerset Council, which promised ‘contemporary homes’ and an improved entrance to the town centre as part of Weston’s regeneration plans. The proposal was put forward in June 2018 and will offer approximately 400 contemporary homes, including apartments and houses.

Images of the proposed redevelopment of Locking Road and Sunnyside Road car parks have been revealed. Picture: North Somerset CouncilImages of the proposed redevelopment of Locking Road and Sunnyside Road car parks have been revealed. Picture: North Somerset Council

A Homes England spokesman said: “Homes England has recently completed a comprehensive pre-marketing exercise to help inform the full marketing of the site planned for the near future.

“The response to both this site and nearby Sunnyside was encouraging and further work prior to seeking a developer to deliver new homes is currently underway. This includes on-going liaison with North Somerset Council.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Homes England seeking developer to deliver Weston town centre housing plan

Images of the proposed redevelopment of Locking Road and Sunnyside Road car parks have been revealed. Picture: North Somerset Council

Wedmore golfers enjoy major competitions

Martin Peakman celebrated his Seniors' Captain Day at Wedmore Golf Club

From non-league to Premier League: The rise of Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Liverpool's Joe Gomez (left) during the Premier League match at Villa Park.

Mawford makes his mark on return to Cheddar to help ensure progress in FA Vase

Jake Mawford played four games and scored one goal in his first spell with Cheddar during the 2017-18 season. Picture: Archant.

Wrington Redhill fight back to pick up win in seven-goal thriller at Timsbury Athletic

Rory Thomas, Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi and George Fake celebrate Sam Parkinsons opener. Picture: John Newport