Homes England seeking developer to deliver Weston town centre housing plan

Images of the proposed redevelopment of Locking Road and Sunnyside Road car parks have been revealed. Picture: North Somerset Council Archant

Plans to build 400 homes in Weston town centre remain on track.

Homes England told the Mercury it is seeking a developer to build houses on Locking Road and Sunnyside Road car parks.

The project was backed by North Somerset Council, which promised ‘contemporary homes’ and an improved entrance to the town centre as part of Weston’s regeneration plans. The proposal was put forward in June 2018 and will offer approximately 400 contemporary homes, including apartments and houses.

A Homes England spokesman said: “Homes England has recently completed a comprehensive pre-marketing exercise to help inform the full marketing of the site planned for the near future.

“The response to both this site and nearby Sunnyside was encouraging and further work prior to seeking a developer to deliver new homes is currently underway. This includes on-going liaison with North Somerset Council.”